Delhi Police detain Dipke as he leaves for Connaught Place protest

Delhi Police served notice on CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke barring planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.

More than 6,000 police personnel and 220 CAPF companies are deployed, while Central Park remains closed for two days.

Police cite traffic disruption, stampede risks and alleged violations during previous CJP protests to justify the restrictions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was detained from his residence here on Friday, 16 October while he was leaving to participate in the party’s proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place, police sources said.

Earlier, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence and served him a notice prohibiting him from holding a protest at Connaught Place, hours before the scheduled march, citing risks to public safety, traffic disruption and a possible stampede.

The notice comes amid a massive security deployment in the national capital, with more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising 100 personnel, deployed in the New Delhi area to prevent any law and order situation.

The CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march was scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5.00 pm on Friday. Police have denied permission, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters waving the national flag at an alternative location.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

According to a copy of the notice accessed by PTI, the station house officer (SHO) of Connaught Place issued it under the subject, ‘Regarding proposed unlawful assembly/demonstration at Connaught Place on October 16’.

The notice said it had been issued in furtherance of directions from the Delhi High Court and referred to Dipke’s public statements and social media appeals asking people to assemble at Connaught Place at 5 pm on 16 October without obtaining permission.