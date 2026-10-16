Neha traced seven hours after being 'detained'; where is Dipke, asks CJP

Abhijeet Dipke detained by Mandir Marg police on Friday, 16 October at 4.50 p.m. Whereabouts not known till well past midnight

AISA president Neha Bora was picked up near Mandi House around 5 p.m.

After hours of suspense over whereabouts, Bora's lawyers were allowed to meet her after midnight at R.K. Puram police station

Suspense on the whereabouts of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA president Neha Bora—detained on Friday, 16 October, while they were on their way to Connaught Place in New Delhi to participate in the Tiranga march—continued through the evening.

AISA said Bora had been shifted from one location to another across Delhi and lawyers were allowed to meet her in the presence of police officers at R.K. Puram police station around midnight. However, the reason for keeping her at the police station overnight was not disclosed.

According to an Instagram update, the police had offered to let Bora leave after signing a bond, but she had refused. This the post said, did not constitute a formal arrest and described the police action as an alleged illegal abduction. AISA alleged that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.