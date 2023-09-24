Congress election screening panel to meet in Delhi on Monday, likely to finalise MP list

The Madhya Pradesh state leadership will be attending the Congress Election Screening Committee meeting at party headquarters in Delhi on Monday to finalise its list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

"Lists of candidates (for Madhya Pradesh) will be released at an appropriate time, but those names that have been finalised will be given a signal to start their preparations. We have a meeting in Delhi tomorrow," said Kamal Nath, the Madhya Pradesh Congress president.

Kamal Nath was briefing the media in Bhopal on Sunday and said the meeting will be held in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting will also review poll preparations for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Notably, it will be the third meeting of the Congress Election Screening Committee in New Delhi in the past one month.