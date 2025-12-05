Congress files complaint against Arunachal BJP minister over voter intimidation allegations

The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing of threatening voters with the denial of government schemes and funds in areas where BJP candidates fail to secure electoral victories.

The allegations relate to a statement reportedly made by Tasing during an election rally in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, ahead of the state’s panchayat and municipal elections scheduled for 15 December.

Congress claims the remarks, captured on video and corroborated by eyewitness accounts, constitute voter intimidation and a misuse of official position.