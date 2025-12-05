Congress files complaint against Arunachal BJP minister over voter intimidation allegations
The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing of threatening voters with the denial of government schemes and funds in areas where BJP candidates fail to secure electoral victories.
The allegations relate to a statement reportedly made by Tasing during an election rally in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, ahead of the state’s panchayat and municipal elections scheduled for 15 December.
Congress claims the remarks, captured on video and corroborated by eyewitness accounts, constitute voter intimidation and a misuse of official position.
In its complaint, Congress described the withholding of development schemes and public funds based on election outcomes as “undemocratic, unethical and illegal.” The party warned that such statements could instil fear among voters and undermine the neutrality of the electoral process.
The opposition urged the SEC to take swift action, including initiating disciplinary and legal proceedings against the minister, and to ensure that government machinery is not used to influence political outcomes. The complaint also called for measures to protect voters from coercion and to preserve an environment where elections can be conducted freely and fairly.
The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has yet to respond to the allegations.
With PTI Inputs