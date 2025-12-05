The curious case of Arunachal CM, Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Government got away lightly in the Supreme Court this week in a case involving chief minister Pema Khandu and his family members.

The family has been fighting corruption charges since 2010 and a former chief minister Kaliko Pul in a suicide note left behind had levelled serious allegations of corruption against the chief minister and his family. Pul died by suicide barely a month after Khandu became the chief minister in July, 2016.

Pul’s handwritten suicide note released by his widow levelled serious allegations but they were never investigated. A PIL filed in 2024 revived the allegations and alleged that Pema Khandu was running the state like a private limited company.

His family members were being awarded lucrative public works and contracts, the PIL claimed and sought an investigation by the CBI. While the Supreme Court had directed both the union government and the Arunachal Pradesh government to respond with their counter affidavits, the central government’s affidavit did not come up before the Supreme Court when it heard the matter this week.

Arunachal Pradesh Government filed an affidavit giving details of contracts awarded to firms owned by the chief minister’s wife, nephew and other family members between 2015 and 2025 as sought by the court.

The catch was that the contracts mentioned in the affidavit pertained to only one district Tawang. Arunachal Pradesh has a staggering 38 districts but the state government’s counsel argued that since Pema Khandu belonged to Tawang, contracts awarded in the district were the most relevant. The court directed a comprehensive counter-affidavit to be filed by the state and fixed the next date of hearing on the 3 February, 2026.

The details disclosed about Tawang alone were staggering enough though. Four firms, two owned by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s wife Tsering Dolma, and one each by his brother Tashi Khandu and sister-in-law Nima Drema, were awarded 146 work contracts worth Rs 383.74 crore by the state government in Tawang district alone between 2012 and 2023, the affidavit to the Supreme Court disclosed.

The Supreme Court also noted that 95 per cent of contracts in Tawang went to firms or individuals related to Khandu or his brother.