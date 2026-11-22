He further alleged that around 80 religious structures across Ujjain had been removed or relocated as part of development and beautification projects linked to the upcoming religious congregation.

Questioning the action, the Congress leader asked why Muslim places of worship, graves and homes were being targeted in the name of preparations for Simhastha-2028.

Hussain accused the BJP of pursuing what he described as "bulldozer politics", alleging that such actions disproportionately affect minority communities and threaten their religious heritage, dignity and security.

He also questioned whether the demolitions were being carried out with adequate legal safeguards and due process, describing the developments as part of a broader politics of intimidation.

Simhastha Kumbh, held once every 12 years in Ujjain, is among India's largest religious gatherings and is expected to attract millions of devotees in 2028.

The Madhya Pradesh government and local administration have undertaken extensive infrastructure, sanitation and urban development projects to prepare the city for the event.

However, opposition leaders have raised concerns that some of these projects are disproportionately affecting minority neighbourhoods and religious structures.

The state government and local administration have maintained that demolitions and relocations are being carried out in accordance with the law, following the issuance of notices and arrangements for alternatives wherever required.

The Ujjain administration has not yet issued a detailed response specifically addressing Hussain's latest allegations.

With IANS inputs