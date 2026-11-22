Congress flags demolition of Muslim structures ahead of Ujjain Simhastha-2028
Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain claims around 80 religious structures have been removed or relocated, accusing BJP of targeting minorities
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleges Muslim religious structures and homes are being demolished in Ujjain ahead of Simhastha Kumbh 2028
He claims around 80 religious structures have been removed or relocated, accusing the BJP of targeting minorities
The administration maintains that the demolitions are being carried out legally after serving notices
Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, on Sunday criticised the demolition of Muslim religious structures and residential properties in Ujjain, alleging that the action was being carried out in the name of preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh.
In a post on X, Hussain claimed that several religious and residential structures near Madhav Nagar Railway Station had been demolished. These reportedly included mazars, Masjid Qalandari, the Shahi Maqbara and houses belonging to the mutawalli.
He further alleged that around 80 religious structures across Ujjain had been removed or relocated as part of development and beautification projects linked to the upcoming religious congregation.
Questioning the action, the Congress leader asked why Muslim places of worship, graves and homes were being targeted in the name of preparations for Simhastha-2028.
Hussain accused the BJP of pursuing what he described as "bulldozer politics", alleging that such actions disproportionately affect minority communities and threaten their religious heritage, dignity and security.
He also questioned whether the demolitions were being carried out with adequate legal safeguards and due process, describing the developments as part of a broader politics of intimidation.
Simhastha Kumbh, held once every 12 years in Ujjain, is among India's largest religious gatherings and is expected to attract millions of devotees in 2028.
The Madhya Pradesh government and local administration have undertaken extensive infrastructure, sanitation and urban development projects to prepare the city for the event.
However, opposition leaders have raised concerns that some of these projects are disproportionately affecting minority neighbourhoods and religious structures.
The state government and local administration have maintained that demolitions and relocations are being carried out in accordance with the law, following the issuance of notices and arrangements for alternatives wherever required.
The Ujjain administration has not yet issued a detailed response specifically addressing Hussain's latest allegations.
With IANS inputs