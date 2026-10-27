Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to plea to protect Race Course mosque from demolition

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response to a petition seeking protection of the Race Course mosque, located within the Jaipur Polo Ground complex, from demolition and restoration of access to the place of worship.

Justice Anish Dayal issued notice on a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud and asked the Centre’s counsel to return with instructions on Thursday.

The Centre’s standing counsel, Ashish Dixit, told the court that the compound houses both a mosque and a temple, and that no demolition action was being taken against the mosque at present.

He said electricity and water supplies to the mosque had earlier been discontinued to avoid risks to the public during the demolition of other structures on the premises.

Dixit said the mosque was located on the same land parcel as three jhuggi clusters — Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Colony — near the Prime Minister’s residence. The Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had previously cleared the demolition of the clusters, he said.

The petitioner’s counsel, M Sufian Siddiqui, urged the court to allow worshippers access to the mosque while the matter was pending.

When the court asked how the mosque could be protected amid wider demolition in the area, Siddiqui argued that the structure was a Grade II protected monument and that any change to its status required approval from the Heritage and Conservation Committee.