Delhi will suffocate: HC questions Centre's takeover of capital's green, heritage spaces
Court warns shrinking green and heritage spaces could make Delhi ‘unfit for living’; seeks decision on Polo Association's plea
The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the Centre's move to take over several historic and open spaces in the national capital, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, observing that such areas serve as vital "breathers" for a city struggling with pollution and rapid urbanisation.
Hearing a petition filed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA), a vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna expressed concern over the possible redevelopment of nearly 200 acres of prime land and warned against replacing heritage and green spaces with high-rise structures.
"What are you going to do with all these heritage structures? Even Gymkhana is a heritage structure. What are you going to do? Make 20-storey buildings? Delhi will suffocate," the court remarked while questioning the Centre's rationale behind the proposed takeover.
The court observed that Delhi was already grappling with severe pollution and shrinking open spaces.
"The small lung that we have, do you want to take that away also? We are already choking because of pollution," the bench said.
It further remarked that unchecked construction and vertical expansion were making the city increasingly difficult to live in.
"If this is how you want Delhi to live, then God save us," the court observed.
Court questions timing of takeover
The observations came during the hearing of a plea challenging an eviction order issued on 20 May under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act directing the Indian Polo Association to vacate the 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Grounds by 4 June.
The court questioned why the government now felt the need to acquire properties that had existed for centuries without such intervention.
"They have existed for more than 200 years. Government never felt the need of the land," the bench said, while also seeking clarity on the stated defence-related requirements cited by the authorities.
Appearing for the Centre, standing counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that the proposed acquisition was intended to serve a public purpose, facilitate redevelopment and meet certain defence requirements.
He also informed the court that no coercive action was currently being contemplated against the Indian Polo Association.
Relief for Polo Association
The Indian Polo Association argued that despite informing the trial court that coercive action could follow after the eviction deadline, its request for interim protection was not considered and the matter was simply adjourned.
Taking note of the submission, the High Court directed the Patiala House Courts to decide the association's application seeking a stay on the eviction notice by 10 June.
The petition was subsequently disposed of.
The Centre's move has triggered concerns among heritage conservationists and members of Delhi's sporting community, who fear that some of the capital's oldest recreational and heritage spaces could be redeveloped or repurposed.
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