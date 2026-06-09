Delhi will suffocate: HC questions Centre's takeover of capital's green, heritage spaces

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the Centre's move to take over several historic and open spaces in the national capital, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, observing that such areas serve as vital "breathers" for a city struggling with pollution and rapid urbanisation.

Hearing a petition filed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA), a vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna expressed concern over the possible redevelopment of nearly 200 acres of prime land and warned against replacing heritage and green spaces with high-rise structures.

"What are you going to do with all these heritage structures? Even Gymkhana is a heritage structure. What are you going to do? Make 20-storey buildings? Delhi will suffocate," the court remarked while questioning the Centre's rationale behind the proposed takeover.

The court observed that Delhi was already grappling with severe pollution and shrinking open spaces.

"The small lung that we have, do you want to take that away also? We are already choking because of pollution," the bench said.

It further remarked that unchecked construction and vertical expansion were making the city increasingly difficult to live in.

"If this is how you want Delhi to live, then God save us," the court observed.

Court questions timing of takeover

The observations came during the hearing of a plea challenging an eviction order issued on 20 May under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act directing the Indian Polo Association to vacate the 15.2-acre Jaipur Polo Grounds by 4 June.

The court questioned why the government now felt the need to acquire properties that had existed for centuries without such intervention.