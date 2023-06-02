Congress flags low debt recovery under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over the low debt recovery under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and asked whether it was a mechanism to rescue stressed firms or another tool for “organised loot".

The Opposition party also asked whether the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was aimed at helping cronies for creating monopolies by transferring businesses at throwaway prices.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the IBC of 2016 was billed as a game changer and one of the “big-ticket economic reforms” by the Modi government but the reality is that it has turned out to be far worse than its predecessor – the Sick Industrial Companies Act (SICA) of 1985, and its Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR). He said that at a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, the total recovery of debt under IBC is at only 17.6 per cent of the “admitted claims,” resulting in a loss of 82.4 per cent for financial creditors of their credits or loans. Vallabh claimed that 75 per cent of the firms under the IBC end up in scrap sales.