Congress forms 25 member PAC for Himachal with Sukhu, Pratibha, Shukla as members

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday announced the constitution of Himachal Pradesh Political Affairs Committee with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in charge Rajeev Shukla, state chief Pratibha Singh and others as its members.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Political Affairs Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.

Besides Sukhu, Shukla and Singh, the party has named Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, veteran party leader Anand Sharma, Dhaniram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, and Asha Kumari as members of the 25 member committee.

The other members are Chander Kumar, Rajender Rana, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rangila Ram Rao, Sudhir Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Nand Lal, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Rajesh Dharmani, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhary, and Ravi Thakur.