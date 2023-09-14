Congress taunts Assam CM, says both Sarma & Commerce Ministry can't be right

A day after furore over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's company receiving Rs 10 crore subsidy, the Congress once again taunted the government asking who is lying because clearly both cannot be right.

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Who is lying -- the Assam Chief Minister or the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry? Clearly, both cannot be right."

He was responding to a tweet of party MP Gaurav Gogoi.

In his tweet, Gogoi alleged, "The whole day yesterday Himanta Biswa Sarma parroted one line regarding his wife’s firm. For his benefit I am stating the reply of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament. Piyush Goyal’s reply has exposed the truth and both Ministers need to clarify."