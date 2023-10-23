Congress fumes as plaques in Visva-Bharati have Modi's name, but omit Tagore

The Congress on Monday, 23 October, slammed the Narendra Modi government over the plaques installed at West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati to mark the university being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site for carrying the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the Chancellor of the university, and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, but making no mention of its founder Rabindranath Tagore.

In a post on X, Twitter, Venugopal said, “Rabindranath Tagore famously said, ‘Freedom from fear is the freedom I claim for you, my Motherland’. Today, the chief peddler of fear, hate and division has named himself ‘Acharya’ at the great Shantiniketan, omitting Tagore altogether! Delusion knows no limits.”