Congress heading to improve tally, BJP yield ground in Karnataka: EC trends

The ruling Congress in Karnataka appeared headed on Tuesday, 4 June, to improve its tally and BJP yield ground as per initial counting trends in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

According to Election Commission officials, the BJP was ahead in 17 seats, Congress in eight and JD (S) in three as per the latest counting figures.

The Congress won a mere one seat out of the total 28 in the State in the 2019 general elections.

BJP had swept the previous Lok Sabha elections bagging 25 seats, while an independent backed by it also won.

JD(S), headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, had emerged victorious in one constituency. The Congress and the JD(S) were running a coalition government back then and had fought the election together.