INDIA bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 4 June, said the INDIA bloc has surpassed the numbers predicted by the exit polls and claimed the Opposition bloc will win 295 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the Congress, which barely got 50 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is now poised to bag 150 seats.

Counting of votes was underway across the country on Tuesday for polls to the 543-member Lok Sabha.