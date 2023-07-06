Congress holds poll preparedness meet with Rajasthan leaders, party will go among people unitedly: Kharge

Top leaders of the Congress on Thursday held crucial deliberations with the party's leaders in Rajasthan on the poll strategy and preparedness, while also seeking to resolve the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Pilot and other senior leaders from Rajasthan met at the party headquarters in New Delhi at 11 am.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who is recovering from fractures in both his toes, is attending the meeting via video conferencing, sources said.