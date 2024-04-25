Congress hopes to wrest Latur seat from BJP amid Maratha-OBC quota friction

Located in the arid Marathwada region of Maharashtra where water scarcity and lack of industrialisation are key concerns, Latur (SC) Lok Sabha seat used to be a citadel of Congress before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) breached it in 2004 by defeating party stalwart Shivraj Patil.

The former Union home minister represented this constituency between 1980 and 1999. Latur is also the home district of another Congress veteran and former chief minister (late) Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Though the BJP gained a toehold in Latur by winning the 2004 elections, the Congress wrested this constituency in 2009 when it became a reserved (SC) seat. However, the saffron party won the constituency back in 2014 and retained it in 2019.

The constituency goes to poll in the third phase on 7 May.

The BJP has renominated its sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare while Congress has fielded a fresh face in Dr Shivaji Kalge, an eye surgeon, who enjoys goodwill among various sections.