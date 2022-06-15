Congress in Kerala gets its 1st woman MLA, Uma Thomas takes oath

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, while the ruling Left has 99 members, the Congress-led UDF has now 41 members.



Of the 41 till now, the only women legislator is K.K. Rema, who belongs to the Revolutionary Marxist Party, which was a friendly ally of the Congress and with Uma now being sworn-in, the opposition bench will have two women.



Uma will now have to wait till June 27 when the fresh session of the Assembly begins to take part in the proceedings.