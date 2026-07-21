Congress invites opposition, civil society to join protest near PM residence

The Congress has stepped up pressure on the Narendra Modi government by seeking to widen its protest near the Prime Minister’s residence, inviting other opposition leaders, civil society representatives, activists and journalists to join the demonstration.

The outreach came after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi led Congress MPs in a protest near 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday, demanding accountability for the police action against students during a march to Parliament a day earlier.

The protest, held during the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, marked a significant escalation in the political confrontation over alleged irregularities in the education and examination systems. Congress leaders initially gathered outside the Prime Minister’s residence before being moved to a nearby location on Rajaji Marg as the area was cordoned off.

Sources said the party had contacted opposition leaders and invited them to join Gandhi at the protest site near the Teen Murti side of the Prime Minister’s residence. It was also reaching out to members of civil society, journalists and activists as it sought to broaden the agitation beyond the Congress.

The move appeared aimed at converting anger over the police action into a larger opposition campaign against the government, increasing pressure on the Centre both inside Parliament and on the streets.

“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

He accused the government of refusing to accept responsibility or allow a debate in Parliament and demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress has also sought the resignations of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the government’s handling of issues affecting students.