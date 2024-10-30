J&K Congress urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to fulfil promise of full statehood

On 29 October, Tuesday, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra said prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah should fulfil the promise of restoration of statehood to the union territory.

Karra was interacting with people during a public outreach programme on the second day of his visit to the Central Shalteng assembly constituency.

He said, "Our prime minister, home minister and the central government have made repeated promises of statehood restoration — on the floor of Parliament, in public rallies and especially during election campaigns. It is time to move beyond promises and fulfil these commitments through decisive action."