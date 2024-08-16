Congress launches 100-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign'

The Congress on Friday, 16 August, launched the 100-day "Samvidhan Rakshak Campaign" to enrol people as protectors of the Constitution in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, party leaders said.

The campaign will conclude on 26 November to coincide with 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Launching the campaign, senior Congress leader and treasurer AICC Ajay Maken, along with the Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and Chairman of the SC department of the AICC Rajesh Lilothia, said that the campaign will cover all the seventy assembly segments in Delhi.

The Congress has been alleging that the Constitution is under attack by the BJP-ruled central government.