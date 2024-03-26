Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi files nomination for Jorhat LS constituency

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, 26 March filed nomination papers as a party candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Accompanied by the party's state unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah, leader of opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia, Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha, submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer Pulak Kumar Mahanta.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly and Congress' Dhubri candidate Rakibul Hussain, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das and Sibamoni Bora and several other leaders were present there.

The Congress candidate, clad in a white kurta with 'gamosa' draped around his neck, led a procession from Jorhat Stadium to the office of the returning officer to file the nomination papers.

Elections to the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency will be held on 19 April in the first of the three-phased polls for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Gogoi, a sitting MP from the Kaliabor seat which has been renamed as Kaziranga after the delimitation exercise, was fielded from Jorhat this time.

Jorhat Lok Sabha seat was once represented by his late father and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi for three terms.