Lok Sabha polls: Why the BJP has dumped the other 'Gandhi'-Varun?

The exclusion of Varun Gandhi, son of Sanjay Gandhi, from the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, announced by the BJP on Sunday, 24 March comes as no surprise, given Varun’s history of defiance towards PM Modi and his party on various issues.

However, the decision has still raised eyebrows among many.

Varun Gandhi, the Pilibhit MP once hailed as a firebrand leader within the saffron camp, finds himself sidelined by the BJP.

The question arises: why?

To unravel this, one must delve into the defiance exhibited by another Gandhi---Varun. It was Varun Gandhi who openly criticised his own government for its treatment of farmers under the Modi administration. He referred to them as “our own flesh and blood” and stressed the importance of "re-engaging with them in a respectful manner".

Undoubtedly, Varun's stance has irked the BJP high command, namely Modi and Shah.