Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
The BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected to the Upper House from Rajasthan
After serving six terms in the Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Tuesday, 20 February, elected unopposed to the Upper House from Rajasthan, as declared by Assembly secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, Sharma said. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.
According to officials, the three leaders were elected unopposed as no other candidates were contesting from the state.
The tenure of incumbent Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) ends on 3 April, and two of the new members will fill that quota.
A third seat also fell vacant after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December 2023, upon having been elected as an MLA in the state Assembly polls.
There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats allotted to Rajasthan. Currently, the Congress now has six members and the BJP four.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines