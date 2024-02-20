Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

According to officials, the three leaders were elected unopposed as no other candidates were contesting from the state.

The tenure of incumbent Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) ends on 3 April, and two of the new members will fill that quota.

A third seat also fell vacant after BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December 2023, upon having been elected as an MLA in the state Assembly polls.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats allotted to Rajasthan. Currently, the Congress now has six members and the BJP four.

