Rajya Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi files nomination from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 1999 from Amethi, a seat once represented by her late husband Rajiv Gandhi.

She shifted to Rae Bareli in 2004, leaving the Amethi seat for Rahul Gandhi. She has won the seat five times since 1999. In 2019, Rae Bareli was the only seat won by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the first time that Sonia will not contest in the Lok Sabha election since entering politics nearly two and a half decades ago.

According to a list released by the Congress for the upcoming polls, Sonia Gandhi will contest from Rajasthan, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will contest from Himachal Pradesh.