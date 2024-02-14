Sonia Gandhi reaches Jaipur to file nomination for RS polls

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur Wednesday morning, 14 February to file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

She is likely to file her nomination papers at 11 am, sources said.

The party is certain to win one Rajya Sabha seat from the state, and it will be the 77-year-old leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She was first elected as an MP in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on X, "We heartily welcome the announcement of respected Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as the Rajya Sabha candidate from the Congress Party, who renounced the post of Prime Minister."

"Today her announcement as Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan is a matter of happiness for the entire state and with this announcement all the old memories have been refreshed," he added.