Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi call for young blood in Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday, 10 February, that he has requested the party high command to allow young party workers at the grassroots level, with a clean image to enter the fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

"I have requested the party to give opportunity to new people with clean image and who have worked hard at the grassroots level," Pilot said. "Rahul Gandhi-ji and Kharge-ji also want the same."

"Among the new generation, those who are aware, dedicated and have worked at the grassroots level will be given a chance. This will be a good message to the entirety of Rajasthan," Pilot added. Pilot was on a one-day visit to Tonk, his assembly constituency.

Pilot said that during the Congress' screening committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, 10 February, there was a discussion on all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Feedback was sought from everyone—the state Election Committee, the AICC observers and the worker's sentiments on the ground, he said.