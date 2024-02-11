Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi call for young blood in Lok Sabha polls
"I have requested the (Congress party) to give opportunities to new people with a clean image, who have worked hard at the grassroots"
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday, 10 February, that he has requested the party high command to allow young party workers at the grassroots level, with a clean image to enter the fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.
"I have requested the party to give opportunity to new people with clean image and who have worked hard at the grassroots level," Pilot said. "Rahul Gandhi-ji and Kharge-ji also want the same."
"Among the new generation, those who are aware, dedicated and have worked at the grassroots level will be given a chance. This will be a good message to the entirety of Rajasthan," Pilot added. Pilot was on a one-day visit to Tonk, his assembly constituency.
Pilot said that during the Congress' screening committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, 10 February, there was a discussion on all 25 seats in Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Feedback was sought from everyone—the state Election Committee, the AICC observers and the worker's sentiments on the ground, he said.
Speaking to the media in Tonk, Pilot added, "We have prepared a panel for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. There will be a Central Election Committee meeting soon and the final call will be taken on the names of the candidates who will enter the fray. In this, as per the intention of Rahul Gandhi-ji, youth working at the grassroots level will also be given a chance."
After meeting party workers at the Circuit House, Pilot participated in local leader Khatu Shyam's kalash yatra, following which he visited the district Congress committee office and held a meeting with party leaders and the cadre regarding the Lok Sabha elections.
During this time, the Tonk MLA laid floral tributes at his late father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot's memorial on his birth anniversary as well.
Regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, Pilot said: "The party's candidate is decided by the AICC president and our top leadership. Whoever the party selects will be sent to victory from here."
"In the Assembly elections, places where new faces were fielded have won. The public have sent the youth to the state Assembly, as they won their trust," he said.
