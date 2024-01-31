Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot attacks govt over ERCP, demands documents be placed in Assembly

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led state government, terming it a "government of confusion".

Pilot also raised the demand to clarify the MoU on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in the Assembly. "The discussion on the ERCP on Tuesday remained incomplete. The MoU that has been signed should be placed on the table of the House," he said during a visit to Bundi.

"Dialogue happens when there is a document right in front of us. Seeing the increasing population, we hoped that there would be a better working settlement on the ERCP and the document in this regard would be shared in a transparent manner.

"However, it is just being said that sufficient water will be available. I do not consider it right that the matter which was pending for so many years is just being ended somehow before the Lok Sabha elections... we will not be able to influence the people by spreading confusion among the people," he added.