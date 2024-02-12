True to form? Ashok Chavan settles for Rajya Sabha berth without protest

It is a continuing measure of Ashok Chavan's cowardice that it has taken him so long to quit the Congress and join the BJP. Chavan is the son of former Union home minister Shankar Rao Chavan, a man who, in his heyday, bravely descended onto the streets of Marathwada during the Razakar movement, taking on the Nizami forces and later fighting for the integration of the region into Maharashtra.

The son is obviously not made of the same mettle. In later years, Shankar Rao Chavan made no bones about taking on powerful sugar barons, including the mighty Sharad Pawar, in the interest of farmers of the region who were being deprived of water supply to their farms by sugarcane growers. Sugarcane consumes enormous amounts of water and almost all of it was being cornered by these powerful western Maharashtra politicians heading sugar factories.

As chief minister of Maharashtra, Shankar Rao was firm in formulating a 60-40 distribution of water resources so that other crops were not deprived, despite the fact that he was hated by the sugar barons. But the son, who also ended up as chief minister, never showed similar determination and courage, was afraid to take on Sharad Pawar even after he was no longer a Congressman and had formed the NCP, and was even afraid of dealing with chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh except through subterfuge and intrigue, and instantly retreated when challenged by Deshmukh.