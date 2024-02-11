Cry, my beloved Maharashtra!

With the Election Commission (EC) declaring the breakaway Ajit Pawar faction to be the ‘real’ NCP—even before the Speaker of the Assembly decides on the split—this round has gone decidedly in favour of the nephew.

For the Rajya Sabha election due on 27 February, the EC has accepted the name suggested by the parent party: ‘Nationalist Congress Party—Sharadchandra Pawar’. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is not quite happy with this. Sharad Pawar’s name clearly counts and the Maratha warrior is not known to give up without a fight.

Ajit, now 63 years old, was in primary school when his uncle, now 84, was building his career in politics. Keen to wrest that political legacy from his cousin—Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, MP from Baramati—Ajit joined hands with the BJP. A majority of the NCP legislators support him—this is the ground on which the EC declared his faction the ‘real’ NCP.

By all appearances, the nephew has outsmarted the uncle. Or has he?

While leaving it up to the EC to decide, the Supreme Court observed that the loyalty of legislators cannot be a measure to decide the support of the party organisation. Legislators are both fielded and denied tickets by the party, the court pointed out. Logically, a majority of legislators, after getting elected, cannot turn against or take over the party. The EC’s decision is, therefore, almost certain to be challenged.

For Pawar Sr, it must be painful to see the party he built over 25 years being handed over to his rebellious nephew. The NCP that he built—after splitting from the Indian National Congress in 1999—was a recognised national party, one of six, until last year.