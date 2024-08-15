Congress leaders object to students wearing T-shirts with Savarkar photos; booked

A group of Gujarat Congress leaders, including its state unit working president Rutvik Makwana, objected to students of a government school wearing T-shirts with Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar's photos during a Tiranga Yatra in Surendranagar district, leading to an altercation and subsequent registration of an FIR against them, police said on Thursday, 15 August.

After the altercation with the principal and teachers of the primary school over the issue of T-shirts on Wednesday, five Congress leaders, including Makwana and national convener of the party-affiliated Seva Dal Lalji Desai, were booked by police on multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including jeopardising India's sovereignty, unity and integrity, and promoting enmity.

As per the FIR (first information report) registered at the Chotila police station, these five Congress leaders, who were part of the party's ongoing 'Nyay Yatra' (justice march), misbehaved with the principal and teachers of the school over the issue of T-shirts, insulted freedom fighters and deterred school staff from discharging their duties.

The incident took place at Sangani village under Chotila taluka of Surendranagar when students of government-run Sangani Primary School were taking out a Tiranga Yatra (tricolour march) on the eve of Independence Day, said deputy superintendent of police V.M. Rabari.

The village where the incident took place is situated close to the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway.