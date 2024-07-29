Rajasthan: Schools now asked to mark Article 370 abrogation, Savarkar jayanti

Weeks after the BJP government in Rajasthan directed schools to observe 'Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Day' every year on 22 January, it has now issued a new directive.

Schools in the state have been asked to commemorate the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August as ‘Swarn Mukut Mastak Diwas’. Schools will also observe Savarkar Jayanti on 28 May, according to the new directive, in memory of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, considered the inventor of the Hindutva ideology.

The state's education department has additionally designated the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as ‘No Bag Day’, when various activities will be organised to ensure active participation from students.

Moreover, the department has introduced on-the-job training for students of classes 11 and 12 during the winter holidays.