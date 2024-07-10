Rajasthan govt asks schools to observe Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Day, PUCL protests

In a controversial move, the BJP-led government in Rajasthan has mandated the celebration of 'Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Day' in all government schools annually. This is to mark the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram temple held in Ayodhya on 22 January this year.

State education minister Madan Dilawar announced that 22 January will be observed as Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha Day, which has now been officially included in the education department's annual calendar and list of festivals.

As part of the new education calendar, students will be told about the significance of this day and encouraged to engage in discussions and create artwork depicting the event. The calendar provides general directions to inform students about the day's importance and suggests students create drawings showing the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government claims that this initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage among students.

However, some analysts argue that the BJP is continuing to use the popularity of the Ram temple for political gains. They suggest that the move is intended to keep the issue of the Ram temple in the public eye, perhaps because the temple did not boost its campaign to the extent that the BJP had hoped in the recent Lok Sabha elections.