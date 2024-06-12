SpiceJet suspends direct Ayodhya-Hyderabad flight months after launch

Within a mere two months of launching a direct flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, Indian airline SpiceJet has discontinued the route, effective from 1 June, according to a report in The Hindu. The airline was operating an Airbus A320 aircraft on this route.

As per the report, the inaugural flight on the route took off on 2 April from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 10.45 am and landed at Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 12.45 pm. The return flight left Ayodhya at 1.25 pm and landed in Hyderabad at 3.25 pm. The schedule of three direct flights in a week persisted until 30 May, the day of the last direct flight, the report says, citing flight tracking websites.

As of now, a SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Ayodhya includes a layover at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, with a total flight time of seven hours 25 minutes. “Usually, when an airline discontinues a route, it indicates poor ticket sales. Initially, there was significant enthusiasm for visiting Ayodhya, but it gradually declined,” the Hindu report quotes an airline representative as saying.

The whole idea of a direct flight to Ayodhya was ostensibly prompted by a 31 March post on X by Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, then Union culture and tourism minister, who wrote to the civil aviation minister.