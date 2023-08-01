Congress-led INDIA stages massive demonstration during PM Modi's Pune visit

Massive demonstrations were held by the Congress party-led Opposition front INDIA backed by different social organisations and secular activists who gathered at Lokmanya Tilak Statue site in Mandai, waved black flags and raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur violence ahead of his visit to the city on Tuesday to receive an award.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was part of this demonstration even as Pawar is slated to give away this year's Lokmanya Tilak award to Modi.

The prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award is given every year to life time achievers by the privately-run Tilak Trust. Apart from the awards programme, Modi will also visit Dagdusheth (Ganpati) temple, inaugurate a new metro rail line extension which connects Pimpri -Chinchwad and Pune city and will lay foundation stones for various development projects in Pune. Meanwhile, a heavy security deployment was put around the protest site where several Congress and opposition leaders were taken into preventive custody by the police.