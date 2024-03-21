Congress moves ECI against 'Modi Parivaar' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' ads

Alleging misuse of state resources for the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against 'Modi Parivaar' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' advertisements, and sought their immediate removal and action against those behind it.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Supriya Shrinate and Gurdeep Sappal went to the ECI and handed over a set of complaints about alleged violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) by the BJP, demanding immediate action.

The Congress delegation also lodged a complaint against the BJP's "false advertisement" invoking the 2G allocation issue, and alleged that the party was pursuing a decade-old narrative that had been thoroughly discredited through a comprehensive judicial process. The party prayed for the removal of the advertisement and action against its authors and publishers.

In another complaint, the Congress also sought the removal of 'Modi Parivaar' advertisements, alleging that state resources are being misused for a veiled political campaign.

"We have raised objections over advertisements on trains, petrol pumps, bus stands, etc. with PM Modi's picture as part of their (BJP's) election campaigning. They (ECI) have already started taking action against many other such issues," Khurshid said after the meeting with the poll panel.