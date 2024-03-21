EC asks govt to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

The Election Commission on Thursday, 21 March, directed the Centre to "immediately halt" sending bulk WhatsApp messages under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" to highlight the government's initiatives.

The Commission issued the direction to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after it received complaints about the matter.

"The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field," the Commission said.

It has also sought a compliance report on the matter from the ministry.