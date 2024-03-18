A code of conduct for the Election Commission and what ECI must do

With the ‘Model Code of Conduct’ having kicked in for political parties and candidates, shouldn’t there be a similar code for the Election Commission itself, asked former Secretary EAS Sarma on Sunday, 17 March in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the two other election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu.

Proceedings of the Commission should be transparent and compliant with the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the minutes of every meeting and dissenting opinion, if any, should be uploaded for the public to see and respond, the highly regarded former civil servant suggested.

Recalling that in January this year the ECI had issued an advisory on newspaper advertisement and misuse of official mass media during the election period, Mr Sarma called upon the ECI to ensure the removal of all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of “any living political functionaries and which carry their photos , names or party symbols.

The Election Commission should immediately depute special teams to remove pictures of living political leaders, names, party symbols etc. at railway stations, petrol bunks, national and state highways and other public places that violate the guidelines, the letter urged the CEC. Images on PDS ration cards, health insurance identity cards, vehicles and other moveable/ immoveable fixtures carrying the names and photos of living leaders should also be removed likewise.