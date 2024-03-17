ECI to set up polling stations in high-rises and gated colonies for UP polls
We have identified 217 such apartment complexes and gated colonies, says CEO Navdeep Rinwa
The Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time, will set up polling stations for the Lok Sabha elections inside the premises of high-rises and gated colonies in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh's chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said: "The state has the highest number of polling stations inside high-rise apartment complexes and gated colonies in the country. We have identified 217 such apartment complexes and gated colonies. The maximum is in Dadri (68), Noida (67), Sahibabad (37), Muradnagar (8) and seven each in Loni, Ghaziabad, and Bakshi-Ka-Talab."
The CEO said: "Around 82,000 polling stations will have live webcasting facilities. Further, we have ensured that all polling stations are on the ground floor. Arrangements have been made for wheelchairs, ramps for disabled voters, toilets, sufficient light, drinking water, help desk, volunteers, and signage to facilitate voters in hassle-free polls."
"We have made attempts to set up polling stations with the idea that no voter has to travel more than 2 km to cast their vote," he added.
While announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on Saturday, 16 March, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said an elaborate security arrangement has been put in place to look after the overall safety of the entire election process.
To hold the elections peacefully, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ensured that the security agencies deal effectively with four ‘M’s -- Muscle, Money, Misinformation, and MCC (Model Code of Conduct) violations.
The CEC said the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to supplement the local police force in ensuring a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of the elections in a free, fair, and credible manner.
