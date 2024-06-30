Congress MP to LS speaker: Lift Covid restrictions on journos covering Parliament

Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lift the Covid-19 restrictions on journalists covering Parliament. Tagore highlighted that many seasoned journalists, who have covered Parliament for decades, are still facing restrictions under the guise of Covid-19 protocol.

In a post on X, Tagore shared a copy of his letter to Birla dated 27 June and stated, "I have written to Hon. @loksabhaspeaker to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament. Established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs. It's time to restore media access and give them their rightful place.

"Preventing them from accessing the Parliament not only hampers their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public. In the interest of preserving the democratic ethos of our nation, it is imperative that all accredited reporters be allowed to cover the proceedings without any hindrance."