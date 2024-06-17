Congress slams govt over relocation of statues in Parliament complex

The Congress on Sunday, 18 June, slammed the move to relocate statues within the Parliament premises as "arbitrary and unilateral", with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying such decisions made without proper discussion are against the rules and traditions of Parliament.

The opposition party has claimed that the idea behind relocating the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others is to ensure they are not in a prominent place where the MPs could conduct peaceful and democratic protests.

Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex which now houses these statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

While the Congress criticised the decision to remove the statues from their existing place, the Lok Sabha secretariat said their earlier placement had made it difficult for the visitors to see them properly.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also told reporters that discussions were held from time to time with different stakeholders on the issue and added that "there is no need to indulge in politics on this".

In a statement on the relocation of statues of major leaders in Parliament House Complex, Congress president Kharge said removing the statues arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of democracy.