"Parliament can't be bulldozed": Sitaram Yechury on fractured mandate

About that, Yechury said, "There was a general feeling that came up, not only in the INDIA bloc, but also among the people, that Modi doesn't deserve this position.

"So, they (people) said that there should be an alternate government. But in our constitutional scheme of things, Modi is the leader of the single largest party. And he was also subsequently elected as leader of the largest pre-poll alliance, which is the NDA.

"So, he would be called, naturally, by the President of India. And it's only when that government has to face the vote of confidence in Parliament, whether it will be able to succeed or not, that will depend on the voting then.

"It is on these occasions when the majority of this government will be tested on the floor of the house. It is on such occasions that appropriate actions will take place," he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats and with the help of its allies, scraped up 293. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the Lower House now.

Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third time on Sunday after being chosen as the Leader of the NDA.