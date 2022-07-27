Congress MPs detained near Vijay Chowk
Many Cong parliamentarians were detained as they tried to carry out a protest march from Parliament house to Rashtrapati Bhawan against misuse of central agencies and no discussion on important issues
Several Congress parliamentarians were detained near Parliament on Wednesday as they tried to carry out a protest march from Parliament house to Rashtrapati Bhawan over the misuse of central probe agencies by the government and no discussion on important issues like inflation in the parliament.
The parliamentarians had planned to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the central government's alleged vendetta politics and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.
However, as they moved forward to give a memorandum to the President, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk. "We wanted to give a memorandum to President Murmu but the Delhi Police has for the second consecutive time stopped and detained us," party leader Manish Tewari said.
