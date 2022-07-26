National

Hundreds of Congress workers detained from outside party headquarters

Hundreds of Congress party workers were detained by Delhi Police from outside the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday

IANS Photo
IANS Photo
user

IANS

Hundreds of Congress party workers were detained by Delhi Police from outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in the national capital on Tuesday.

Initially, the party workers were protesting against the questioning of their president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, however, as soon as the news of Rahul Gandhi being detained at Vijay Chowk broke out, the party workers intensified their protest.

The police had placed several barricades to stop the Congress workers from taking out any kind of march towards the ED office.

When asked about their reaction to Rahul Gandhi's detention, the angry women protesters said that they are ready to go to jail anywhere in the country in support of their leader.

Twitter/@INCIndia
Twitter/@INCIndia

The party workers, raising slogans, attempted to cross those barricades and were subsequently detained by the police.

