Congress MPs, MLAs from across country gather at party hqs to show support for Rahul Gandhi

Congress MPs and legislators from across the country have gathered at the party headquarters in New Delhi to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for five days, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The former party president and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were welcomed with slogans when they reached the AICC headquarters. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the gathering

Among those present were Chattisgarh Chief Minister and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

"MLAs and MPs have come to express their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot told reporters.