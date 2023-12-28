'Congress objective is public welfare', says Kharge on party foundation day

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 28 December hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters on its 139 foundation day, and said "the objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare".

The foundation day celebration saw the presence of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and other members.

"The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and there is progress for the people of India. We believe in an India based on parliamentary democracy in which there is equality, opportunities for all without any discrimination and political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed,” Kharge wrote on X.