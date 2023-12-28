Happy anniversary, Indian National Congress, and here's an idea (or 5): from a well-wisher

Almost a century ago in 1924, the Times of India was delighted to note the ‘end of the Gandhi Raj’ and observed that Gandhi should realise that he can no longer carry the country with him since huge sections of his followers had already deserted him. It advised Gandhi-ji to retire from politics altogether. The rest, as the cliché goes, is history.

As I reflect on the morning of 28 December 2023, 138 years after the foundation day of the Indian National Congress, I smile involuntarily looking at the newspapers, the TV, the chatter on social media. The tenor of the commentary in the media, on TV and in newspapers, has not changed much as far as the Congress and a Mr Gandhi are concerned, has it?

I smile also at the recollection of my first meeting with a visiting senior in my profession from a different part of the country. He shook my hands indulgently and quipped that I was doing a very good job. Amused, I sceptically asked what he knew about my work. He disarmingly said, “I do not know anything, but everybody I have met has been abusing you, so you must be doing something right to have pissed off so many people.”