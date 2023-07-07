Congress objects to US ambassador commenting on Manipur, asks govt if it'd summon him

The Congress on Friday raised strong objections to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's making remarks on Manipur and asked the government if it would summon and tell him in no uncertain terms it is India's internal matter and the United States has no role to play.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to restore peace in Manipur, which has been gripped by deadly ethnic violence since May 3.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, Garcetti said the violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of "human concern" and the US is "ready to assist" India in dealing with the situation "if asked".

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh targeted the government. "Will the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar summon the US Ambassador and tell him in no uncertain terms that the USA has no role whatsoever to play in Manipur," he said.

"The responsibility for bringing back peace and harmony in Manipur is that of the Union Government, the state government, the civil society and political parties in the state, especially," he said.