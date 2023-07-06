Manipur: Woman shot dead; President’s Rule sought

A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a school in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday morning, officials said.

They said she had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station on some work but was not connected with any school.

The incident occurred a day after classes 1 to 8 began in the state after two months because of the violence.

Following the killing, a tribal organisation demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the northeastern state.