Congress observers to submit report to Kharge, Siddaramaiah to arrive in Delhi

Even as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the chief minister post, the party's three observers deputed for the southern state are returning to the national capital to submit their report.



Kharge has deputed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Shinde, Jitendra Singh (Congress general secretary) and Deepak Babaria (former Congress general secretary) as the observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.



The CLP leaders are now returning to Delhi to submit their report to Kharge.