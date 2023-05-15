Karnataka: Newly elected Congress MLAs authorise Kharge to pick next CM

These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to woman heads of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youths and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).



"We are duty bound to protect and preserve Kannada culture, language and our rich traditions. We will reclaim Karnataka as Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota once again and will make Karnataka truly the number one state in India in terms of peace, progress and prosperity," the resolution read.



The CLP appreciated the insurmountable hard work, resilience and dedication of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah as also the entire team for leading the campaign from the front.



Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their ambition to become Chief Minister and had been involved in a game of political one-upmanship in the past.



The Congress had entered the campaign phase with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who had been openly rooting for their leaders, but the party put up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in open that could derail its prospects, under the mentorship of Kharge.